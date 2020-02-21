Warriors execute offensively at high level in girls basketball win at Newport

With a 21-0 record, the causal observer might find it hard to believe that the Philomath High School girls basketball team still has areas of its game that needs work.

Following Friday night’s 67-32 victory at Newport, however, head coach Ben Silva said his squad is getting closer to mastering the game.

“We did a great job of transitioning and also when we needed to set up our offense in the half court,” Silva said. “It’s one of the best jobs we’ve done with execution this season. If we can combine that with our transition game, we’ll be tough to beat.”

The Warriors are now just one win away from finishing the regular season with a perfect record. Of course, the team wants to continue the streak into the state playoffs and developing a more potent offense to go along with a stellar defense will be a key.

“Overall, I have a lot of confidence in the team right now,” Silva said. “We’re heading in the right direction at the right time. We can still improve on some things but we’re getting close to where we want to be.”

Sophomore Sage Kramer continued to assault on Oregon West Conference opponents with a 37-point performance Friday against the Cubs. Kramer scored a dozen of those points in the first quarter and a whopping 23 in the third quarter.