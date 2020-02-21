Warriors execute offensively at high level in girls basketball win at Newport

With a 21-0 record, the causal observer might find it hard to believe that the Philomath High School girls basketball team still has areas of its game that needs work.
Following Friday night’s 67-32 victory at Newport, however, head coach Ben Silva said his squad is getting closer to mastering the game.
“We did a great job of transitioning and also when we needed to set up our offense in the half court,” Silva said. “It’s one of the best jobs we’ve done with execution this season. If we can combine that with our transition game, we’ll be tough to beat.”
The Warriors are now just one win away from finishing the regular season with a perfect record. Of course, the team wants to continue the streak into the state playoffs and developing a more potent offense to go along with a stellar defense will be a key.
“Overall, I have a lot of confidence in the team right now,” Silva said. “We’re heading in the right direction at the right time. We can still improve on some things but we’re getting close to where we want to be.”
Sophomore Sage Kramer continued to assault on Oregon West Conference opponents with a 37-point performance Friday against the Cubs. Kramer scored a dozen of those points in the first quarter and a whopping 23 in the third quarter.
“She had a fantastic night,” Silva said. “It was really the game just coming to her. It was all within the flow.”
Kramer always scored a lot of points in the transition game but she can also hit from the outside. In fact, she buried three 3-pointers against Newport.
Junior Mia Rust also had a double-digit night for scoring with 15 on seven field goals and a free throw. Senior Emma Pankalla had her typical impact with assists but also threw in nine points, which included a 3-pointer.
On defense, Silva mentioned the play of junior Braedyn McNeely.
Newport actually led the game at one point in the first quarter, 7-6, but Silva called a timeout and “motivated” the players. Philomath responded with a 14-1 run to take a 20-8 advantage into the second quarter. By halftime, the lead was up to 30-11.
But the big killer for Newport came in the third quarter — a particular 8 minutes of the game that Philomath has been known to dominate. Kramer was unstoppable by scoring all but four of the team’s 27 in that quarter.
Sophomore guard Carlee Murray hit double figures with 10 points for the Cubs (8-14 overall, 4-6 Oregon West).
Philomath (21-0, 11-0) will host Woodburn at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Senior Night.
Philomath 67, Newport 32
Friday at Newport
PHILOMATH (21-0, 10-0)...20...10...27...10...—...67
NEWPORT (8-14, 4-6)...8...3...14...7...—...32
Philomath: Sage Kramer 16 2-2 37, Mia Rust 7 1-4 15, Emma Pankalla 4 0-1 9, Braedyn McNeely 0 2-2 2, Lara Hunter 0 2-5 2, Rivers Nuno 1 0-1 2, Alexis Van Vlack 0 0-0 0, Kamden Combs 0 0-0 0, Kiya Smith 0 0-0 0, Kaili Saathoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 7-15 67.
Newport: Carlee Murray 3 1-2 10, Stella Barber 3 0-2 6, Dakota Rundell 2 0-1 5, Hannah Tommlitz 1 2-4 4, Avonly Wolf 1 0-0 3, Michaela Wagner 1 1-2 3, Nicole Dickason 0 1-2 1, Abbey Green 0 0-0 0, Hannah Driebergen 0 0-0 0, Piper Thompson 0 0-0 0, Kathleen Martinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 5-13 32.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 40, Newport 17
Friday at Newport
PHILOMATH...9...11...12...8...—...40
NEWPORT...2...8...3...4...—...17
PHS scoring: Hailie Couture 10, Kiya Smith 9, K Bacho 8, Mia Bennett 7, Elizabeth Morales 2, Ingrid Hellesto 2, Mia Cook 2, Alyson Todd 0, Cassidy Lewis 0, Alivia Pittman 0, Makayla Gilmore-Garcia 0.
Team notes: The JV team goes to 16-1 on the season. ... Hailie Couture led a balanced offensive attack with 10 points on three field goals and 3 of 4 free throws. ... Kiya Smith scored nine on four field goals, K Bacho had eight on four baskets and Mia Bennett tossed in seven on three field goals and a free throw. ... Philomath’s defense allowed eight points in the second quarter and nine points in the other three quarters combined. ... The Warriors held a 20-10 advantage at the break and pulled away for good with a 12-3 run in the third. ... Couture (first quarter) and Smith (third quarter) both buried 3-pointers. ... The team plays Tuesday at home against Woodburn.
Junior Varsity II
Team notes: Newport does not have a JVII team so Philomath didn’t see action. ... The JVII team’s record stands at 12-0. ...The team is scheduled to play Woodburn Tuesday to end the season.