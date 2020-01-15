Warriors roll to 64-20 win over Sweet Home in girls basketball

The Philomath High School girls basketball team rolled to a 64-20 win Tuesday over Sweet Home to improve to 12-0 overall and 2-0 in the Oregon West Conference.
The No. 1 Warriors pummeled the visitors over the game’s first 8 minutes to the tune of 26-3. Sophomore Sage Kramer scored 12 of her 20 points on the evening in the first quarter, a run that included back-to-back 3-pointers, and sat out the fourth.
By halftime, the lead was 40-9.
Junior Mia Rust finished with 12 points and senior Lara Hunter added 10. Coach Ben Silva suited up 14 players for the game and all of them saw game action.
Freshman Brooke Burke scored eight for Sweet Home (6-7 overall, 0-2 Oregon West).
Philomath will play Friday at Cascade, a team that still hasn’t played a league game with a contest against Sisters Tuesday postponed until Saturday. The Cougars are 5-7 on the season.
Philomath 64, Sweet Home 20
Tuesday at Philomath
SWEET HOME (6-7, 0-2) 3 6 6 5 — 20
PHILOMATH (12-0, 2-0) 26 14 14 10 — 64
Sweet Home: Brooke Burke 3 1-4 8, Adaira Burger 3 0-0 6, Becky Belcher 2 1-5 5, Natalie Rodgers 0 1-2 1, Chloe Fairchild 0 0-0 0, Hannah Powell 0 0-0 0, Danielle Tressel 0 0-0 0, Kassidy Vandehei 0 0-0 0, Katie Miller 0 0-4 0, Kirsten Watkins 0 0-0 0, Katie Robeck 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 3-15 20.
Philomath: Sage Kramer 9 0-0 20, Mia Rust 4 4-4 12, Lara Hunter 4 2-3 10, Emma Pankalla 3 0-0 6, Alexis Van Vlack 2 0-0 4, Abigail Brown 2 0-0 4, Braedyn McNeely 1 0-0 2, Rivers Nuno 1 0-0 2, Kamden Combs 1 0-0 2, Kaili Saathoff 1 0-0 2, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 0 0-0 0, Kiya Smith 0 0-0 0, Ingrid Hellesto 0 0-0 0, K Bacho 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 6-7 64.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 50, Sweet Home 7
Tuesday at Philomath
SWEET HOME 1 0 0 6 — 7
PHILOMATH 16 10 10 14 — 50
PHS scoring: Abigail Brown 11, Cassidy Lewis 9, Kiya Smith 8, Hailie Couture 8, K Bacho 6, Elizabeth Morales 4, Ingrid Hellesto 4.
Team notes: The JV team’s record goes to 9-0 on the season. ... Philomath took a 36-1 lead into the fourth quarter. ... The Warriors allowed only one field goal in the game and shut out the Huskies in the second and third quarters. ... Freshman Abigail Brown scored 11 points on five field goals and a free throw. ... The JV team had only seven players available for action. ... The team plays Friday at Cascade.
Junior Varsity II
Philomath 44, Cascade 25
Tuesday at Turner
PHILOMATH 9 9 12 14 — 44
CASCADE 4 8 3 10 — 25
PHS scoring: Alivia Pittman 20, Mia Cook 14, Alyson Todd 4, McKenzie Hauck 4, Hannah Beck 2, Makayla Gilmore-Garcia 0, Brooke Moade 0, Macy Freeman 0.
Team notes: Philomath’s JVII squad goes to 6-0 with the win. ... Sweet Home does not have a JVII team so the game at Cascade was arranged for Tuesday. ... Junior Alivia Pittman scored 20 points on nine field goals and 2 of 4 free throws. ... Freshman Mia Cook’s 14 points came on seven baskets. ... Philomath led only 18-12 at halftime before pulling away for good in the third quarter with a 12-3 run. ... The team plays at Cascade again on Friday.