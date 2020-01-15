Warriors roll to 64-20 win over Sweet Home in girls basketball

Team notes: The JV team’s record goes to 9-0 on the season. ... Philomath took a 36-1 lead into the fourth quarter. ... The Warriors allowed only one field goal in the game and shut out the Huskies in the second and third quarters. ... Freshman Abigail Brown scored 11 points on five field goals and a free throw. ... The JV team had only seven players available for action. ... The team plays Friday at Cascade.