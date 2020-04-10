Warriors Today: Friday, April 10, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, April 10.
Coaches of the spring sports teams reached out to players and parents upon the news that the season will not be played.
In a letter yesterday to his team, track and field coach Joe Fulton called the cancellation of the season heartbreaking, especially “for our seniors and our entire girls’ team as they would have been the heavy favorites to win the state team title.”
This coming Saturday, Philomath was supposed to host its first varsity track and field meet in three years. The Oregon West’s schools along with several other top programs from around the state had entered.
“It would have been a thriller on a picture-perfect day,” Fulton said, referring to our recent stretch of nice weather. “I can easily imagine how all of you would have performed.”
Fulton advised the athletes to stay in shape, especially for those with an interest in all-comers’ meets that could be occurring this summer.
The coaches at Newport and Sisters asked Philomath to participate in virtual events. It’s an interesting idea:
“Find someplace where you can record yourself over a distance or measure a throw or jump and we can post it as a virtual meet,” Fulton said. “I know that will be most difficult for high jumpers and pole vaulters and obviously, if you are a thrower you would need an implement. But runners could pull this off.”
Philomath High’s track is closed. So where could they go?
“As far as I know, the oversized track across the railroad tracks from Gill Coliseum should still be accessible,” Fulton said. “And there are trails that have not been closed such as Beazell Forest and the trails at the end of Cardwell Hill Road in Wren. I heard that people are still running on the Linus Pauling track but I have not been there to see for myself.
“Beach parks are closed but the beach itself is open if you can find a turnout and hike down to it. Needless to say, you have to maintain the proper social distancing but even the governor has said that people need to continue with exercise. You’ll just need to be creative. Think outside the box. And anything you can do right there in the safety of your home and property is certainly good.”
Fulton’s final message to his team?
“Stay healthy and stay positive,” he said. “Know that your coaches love you and miss you. We will get through this and we will be stronger than ever because we are Warriors.”
I can’t end today’s blog in a better way than with that sentiment.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
