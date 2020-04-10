Warriors Today: Friday, April 10, 2020

Philomath High’s track is closed. So where could they go?

“As far as I know, the oversized track across the railroad tracks from Gill Coliseum should still be accessible,” Fulton said. “And there are trails that have not been closed such as Beazell Forest and the trails at the end of Cardwell Hill Road in Wren. I heard that people are still running on the Linus Pauling track but I have not been there to see for myself.

“Beach parks are closed but the beach itself is open if you can find a turnout and hike down to it. Needless to say, you have to maintain the proper social distancing but even the governor has said that people need to continue with exercise. You’ll just need to be creative. Think outside the box. And anything you can do right there in the safety of your home and property is certainly good.”

Fulton’s final message to his team?

“Stay healthy and stay positive,” he said. “Know that your coaches love you and miss you. We will get through this and we will be stronger than ever because we are Warriors.”

I can’t end today’s blog in a better way than with that sentiment.

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

