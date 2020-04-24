Warriors Today: Friday, April 24, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, April 24.

Did you know that Philomath High School had a boys basketball team 100 years ago? It’s fascinating stuff.

Take this game report from April 1920 when Philomath defeated Alsea, 22-18, in a home game. It would be an experience that Alsea would never forget but not because of the final score, but the trip home.

“In this game, Alsea secured only two field baskets, getting the rest of its score by annexed fouls. At the end of the first half, the score stood 20 to 11 in favor of Philomath,” the Corvallis Gazette-Times reported.

Philomath held on for a 22-18 win. For Philomath, Plunkett scored 12 and Post had 10. Steele scored 14 for Alsea (first names usually not reported back in those days).

“Alsea came back stronger in the second half, but could not locate the basket, getting seven additional points on throwing fouls. Professor John Lance, director of physical training for the Philomath schools, and trainer of the team, feels quite proud of the record made by his men.”

After the game, the students had some fun together at a dance.