Warriors Today: Friday, April 24, 2020

Did you know that Philomath High School had a boys basketball team 100 years ago? It’s fascinating stuff.
Take this game report from April 1920 when Philomath defeated Alsea, 22-18, in a home game. It would be an experience that Alsea would never forget but not because of the final score, but the trip home.
“In this game, Alsea secured only two field baskets, getting the rest of its score by annexed fouls. At the end of the first half, the score stood 20 to 11 in favor of Philomath,” the Corvallis Gazette-Times reported.
Philomath held on for a 22-18 win. For Philomath, Plunkett scored 12 and Post had 10. Steele scored 14 for Alsea (first names usually not reported back in those days).
“Alsea came back stronger in the second half, but could not locate the basket, getting seven additional points on throwing fouls. Professor John Lance, director of physical training for the Philomath schools, and trainer of the team, feels quite proud of the record made by his men.”
After the game, the students had some fun together at a dance.
“A happy time was reported by the Alsea students who after the game attended the high school dance given by Philomath students in honor of Alsea. Gladys Roe and Dale Hammersley were at the home of Miss Emily Hartless previous to the game.”
But the journey back to Alsea was not fun.
“A sorry adventure marred the pleasure of the young people on the return trip, owing to the fact that Mr. Dorsey’s truck refused to act right and 13 young men and women walked over the Alsea mountain in the wee small hours through mud and rain to the old Lucas place where they were met by the Warfield truck and brought on home — a drabbled, sleepy bunch.”
Don’t you just love the sports terminology and style of writing in those days? Maybe I should write a story next season about Ty May scoring field baskets and Michael Lundy making his throwing fouls.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
