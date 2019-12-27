Warriors Today: Friday, Dec. 27, 2019

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, Dec. 27.

The Philomath High boys basketball team will have its work cut out to win its own tournament today and Saturday in the local gym.

The Warriors will open the tournament tonight at 7:30 with a game against 5A Crescent Valley. In the earlier game at 5:30, Willamette will face Gladstone. Each of these four teams have a shot at winning the tournament, so it should be fun to see how it plays out.

Let’s start with the host school. Philomath comes in with the best record of any of the four teams at 6-1. The Warriors are ranked No. 6 in the OSAAtoday 4A coaches poll. I would say the team’s top victory so far this season would be defeating Marshfield in the championship game of its own tournament.

Moving on to Crescent Valley, the 5A Raiders come in with a respectable 5-2 record but is the only team in the tournament field not ranked in the coaches poll. Crescent Valley hasn’t really beaten any other teams that would be considered tough and one of those is listed as a forfeit.

