Warriors Today: Friday, Dec. 31, 2019

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, Dec. 31.

Philomath High’s girls basketball team will take the floor tonight on the road in the latest test for the unbeaten Warriors.

Philomath is the only unbeaten team remaining in Class 4A and are sitting in the No. 1 spot in the OSAA rankings. The Warriors have some overmatched opponents early on but have been challenged over the past two games with a come-from-behind win over Astoria (51-50) and a pretty good victory over Sutherlin (50-43) — both of those on the road. The team’s other six victories were all by double digits.

Lebanon enters tonight’s game with a 5-2 overall record and No. 6 spot in the OSAA rankings. The 5A Warriors have wins over Ridgeview (54-48), Pendleton (65-50), Corvallis (58-44), Century (40-25) and Hillsboro (45-44) with losses to Willamette (61-46) and this past Saturday to Forest Grove (45-37). The win over Corvallis might be the most impressive so far with the Spartans at 6-1 on the season.

In the most recent coaches’ poll as published on OSAAtoday, Philomath is No. 1 in 4A while Lebanon is No. 7 in 5A. Philomath attracted eight of the 10 first-place votes among the coaches — the other two going to Hidden Valley, which the Warriors will play next week, and Astoria, which is odd because that team lost to Philomath at home.