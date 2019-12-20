Warriors Today: Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, Dec. 20.
It’s not often that you have a coaching vacancy to fill for a program that’s seen so much success but that’s the current situation with Philomath High softball. Erik Remington resigned from the position recently because of a job change that will not allow him to maintain that type of hours-intensive commitment.
In four years, Remington coached the team to a 68-36 record, two Oregon West Conference titles and two state playoff appearance — reaching the semifinals in 2018 and the quarterfinals in 2019. The softball program reached new heights during his tenure — clinching its first league title in 2018 for the first time in 34 years.
What was so impressive about Remington’s run with the program was how the team improved from year to year: 11-12 in 2016 to 15-9 in 2017 to 22-6 in 2018. The team won a few games less in 2019 and was eliminated in the playoffs one round earlier but still had an impressive 20-9 season.
It will be interesting to see how many coaches apply for the position. This is not a rebuilding job, which is the norm when coaching changes occur. No, this new coach will step into an opportunity to compete immediately on the state playoff stage.
One of Remington’s assistants has applied for the job — I’ll withhold his name for now — and the job advertisement has drawn other interest. Athletic Director Tony Matta hopes to have the position filled by next month with early practices getting started in February.
Softball represents the only current head coaching vacancy. There are two assistant coaching jobs to fill for volleyball (to replace Shelly Brown) and tennis (to replace Tyler Haslam).
Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express