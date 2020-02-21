You are the owner of this article.
Warriors Today: Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

Warriors Today: Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

PHS girls basketball: Sage Kramer

Philomath sophomore Sage Kramer is the only girls basketball player in school history to shoot 100% from the field with a minimum of 10 attempts. Kramer hit 16 of 16 in last week's win over Sisters.

 BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, Feb. 21.

Sophomore Sage Kramer did something last week against Sisters that no other player in the history of PHS girls basketball has ever done — shoot 100% from the field with at least 10 attempts.

Kramer was 16 for 16, including a 3-pointer, in the 72-10 win over the Outlaws. It’s a school record that will never be broken; future players can only equal perfection. Trisha Stevens held the previous record for shooting percentage in a game when she made 19 of 22 (86.3%).

Besides the assist records set by senior Emma Pankalla that I mentioned a while back, a few others should be mentioned. Mia Rust, a junior, now owns the record for best free-throw percentage in a game (with a minimum of 10 attempts) at 84.5%. She hit 11 of 13 in the December win over Marshfield. Pankalla has the team record for season free-throw percentage at 78.2%.

The Philomath High girls will take the floor at 7 p.m. in Newport as the Oregon West Conference season winds down. The team will host Senior Night on Tuesday when Woodburn visits.

Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

