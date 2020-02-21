Warriors Today: Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, Feb. 21.

Sophomore Sage Kramer did something last week against Sisters that no other player in the history of PHS girls basketball has ever done — shoot 100% from the field with at least 10 attempts.

Kramer was 16 for 16, including a 3-pointer, in the 72-10 win over the Outlaws. It’s a school record that will never be broken; future players can only equal perfection. Trisha Stevens held the previous record for shooting percentage in a game when she made 19 of 22 (86.3%).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Besides the assist records set by senior Emma Pankalla that I mentioned a while back, a few others should be mentioned. Mia Rust, a junior, now owns the record for best free-throw percentage in a game (with a minimum of 10 attempts) at 84.5%. She hit 11 of 13 in the December win over Marshfield. Pankalla has the team record for season free-throw percentage at 78.2%.

The Philomath High girls will take the floor at 7 p.m. in Newport as the Oregon West Conference season winds down. The team will host Senior Night on Tuesday when Woodburn visits.

Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.