Warriors Today: Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, Feb. 28.

Philomath’s Sage Kramer and Emma Pankalla have made their way into the state records book.

Sophomore Sage Kramer’s 30 points in the first half against Woodburn on Jan. 31 broke the all-time state record. The previous record of 29 had been held by Cali Denson of Milwaukie, who scored 29 this season against The Dalles.

Kramer tied the state record for most points in a quarter when she put up 23 in the third on Feb. 21 against Newport. She shares the record with Wilson’s Pam Mollett (1977 vs. Madison) and Westview’s Jackie Nared (2006 vs. Clackamas).

Senior Emma Pankalla’s two best games for assists rank among the best in the records book. In the Feb. 21 win over Newport, Pankalla had 15 assists, which the third-most all time. In addition, she had 14 assists in a Feb. 19, 2019, game against Woodburn and that’s fourth-best. The record is shared between Oregon City’s Ashley Smith — who twice had 17 assists in games in 1997 — and La Salle Prep’s Aleah Goodman, who had 17 in a 2017 game. Pankalla broke the 4A record, which previously belonged to Mazama’s Tara Harrington, who had 14 in a 1991 game.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}