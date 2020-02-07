Warriors Today: Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, Feb. 7.

Just one day after competing in a home double dual against Elmira and Central Linn, the Warrior wrestlers headed to the Oregon West Conference Duals for a Thursday showdown against Cascade, Newport, Siuslaw, Stayton and Sweet Home.

As PHS coach Troy Woosley pointed out, the results that come out of the OWC Duals at Newport would be important for where wrestlers may stand for the upcoming district tournament.

Based on what I could find on TrackWrestling late last night, the online reporting system used by the OSAA, Philomath beat Newport (45-12) and Stayton (36-24) and lost to Cascade (42-28) and Sweet Home (66-9). Philomath and Siuslaw either did not wrestle or the results have not been posted (TrackWrestling seemed to have incomplete results last night).

Out of those four duals reported, Joseph Choi (3-0) and Connar Kohn (2-0) were unbeaten. David Griffith won three of four while Issiah Blackburn and Blake Niemann each went 2-1.

Look for a full story on wrestling later today.