You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Warriors Today: Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

Warriors Today: Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
PHS girls basketball: Phaedra Hinds-Cook
BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, Feb. 14.

The Class 4A basketball polls as voted on by coaches was released early this week. Heading into Tuesday’s games, the Philomath girls remained at No. 1 while the boys dropped three spots to No. 7.

Philomath’s hold on the top spot in the girls poll continued with the Warriors capturing seven of the 10 first-place votes. The other three went to No. 2 Hidden Valley, a team that Philomath defeated in December. Baker was No. 3 and Astoria dropped to No. 4. Out of the Oregon West, Stayton was ranked No. 9.

As of Thursday, the OSAA rankings showed Philomath at No. 1, Hidden Valley at No. 2, Astoria at No. 3 and Baker at No. 4, so pretty close to the coaches’ vote. The computer rankings were not as kind to Stayton, however, with the Eagles in the No. 12 spot. Cascade was at No. 16.

For the boys, Marist Catholic occupied the No. 1 spot. Cascade was the highest-ranked Oregon West Conference team at No. 5, followed by Woodburn at No. 6 and Philomath at No. 7. There will likely be some juggling with those teams in the next poll, however, with the Warriors defeated Cascade for the second time this season on Tuesday. Sweet Home and Stayton, by the way, also received significant votes, finishing just outside the top 10.

The OSAA rankings as of Thursday listed Marist Catholic at No. 1, followed by North Marion at No. 2, Philomath at No. 3 and Woodburn at No. 4. Cascade was No. 7 and Sweet Home No. 10. Further on down, Stayton was sitting at No. 15.

Philomath’s teams play tonight at Sisters.

Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News