Warriors Today: Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, Feb. 14.

The Class 4A basketball polls as voted on by coaches was released early this week. Heading into Tuesday’s games, the Philomath girls remained at No. 1 while the boys dropped three spots to No. 7.

Philomath’s hold on the top spot in the girls poll continued with the Warriors capturing seven of the 10 first-place votes. The other three went to No. 2 Hidden Valley, a team that Philomath defeated in December. Baker was No. 3 and Astoria dropped to No. 4. Out of the Oregon West, Stayton was ranked No. 9.

As of Thursday, the OSAA rankings showed Philomath at No. 1, Hidden Valley at No. 2, Astoria at No. 3 and Baker at No. 4, so pretty close to the coaches’ vote. The computer rankings were not as kind to Stayton, however, with the Eagles in the No. 12 spot. Cascade was at No. 16.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the boys, Marist Catholic occupied the No. 1 spot. Cascade was the highest-ranked Oregon West Conference team at No. 5, followed by Woodburn at No. 6 and Philomath at No. 7. There will likely be some juggling with those teams in the next poll, however, with the Warriors defeated Cascade for the second time this season on Tuesday. Sweet Home and Stayton, by the way, also received significant votes, finishing just outside the top 10.