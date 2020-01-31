Warriors Today: Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, Jan. 31.

The Philomath High boys basketball team’s biggest test of the Oregon West Conference portion of the season will be coming up tonight at Woodburn.

The Warriors have their sights set on finishing a perfect 6-0 on the first go-round in the conference. Philomath, which is 14-2, overall has survived a few scares with a pair of three-point victories (57-54 over Stayton and most recently, 40-37 over Newport) but figures out a way to win in the end.

Woodburn will be tough with a 5-1 record in league play and 12-4 overall. The Bulldogs were tripped up Tuesday by Cascade with a 49-47 loss. Woodburn had won six straight going into that one. The Bulldogs have also had some close games in the Oregon West with a four-point win over Sweet Home and six-point win over Stayton (Woodburn lost to Stayton in a tournament game earlier this season).

It should be a good one. Philomath has struggled a bit offensively in the last couple of games, so the boys will be looking to break out of that funk and put some points on the board. The tip-off at Woodburn is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

