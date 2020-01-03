Warriors Today: Friday, Jan. 3, 2019

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, Jan. 3.
Philomath will head into its game tonight against Hidden Valley with a 7-2 record and top-10 state rankings.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Warriors were sitting in the No. 8 spot in the OSAA rankings. In the OSAAtoday coaches’ rankings that came out Tuesday, Philomath was ranked No. 6.
Hidden Valley enters the game with a 6-4 record — three of those wins came against 3A schools and two of those losses came against a 3A and a 2A school. The Mustangs and Warriors have no common opponents this season. Hidden Valley went 12-11 last year and failed to make the play-in round.
So, yeah, Philomath is probably the favorite in this one. If you haven’t seen the team play, come out to the PHS gym. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
