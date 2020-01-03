You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Warriors Today: Friday, Jan. 3, 2019

Warriors Today: Friday, Jan. 3, 2019

{{featured_button_text}}
PHS boys basketball: Ben Reams

Philomath senior Ben Reams drives the lane in the recent win over Crescent Valley.

 BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, Jan. 3.

Philomath will head into its game tonight against Hidden Valley with a 7-2 record and top-10 state rankings.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Warriors were sitting in the No. 8 spot in the OSAA rankings. In the OSAAtoday coaches’ rankings that came out Tuesday, Philomath was ranked No. 6.

Hidden Valley enters the game with a 6-4 record — three of those wins came against 3A schools and two of those losses came against a 3A and a 2A school. The Mustangs and Warriors have no common opponents this season. Hidden Valley went 12-11 last year and failed to make the play-in round.

So, yeah, Philomath is probably the favorite in this one. If you haven’t seen the team play, come out to the PHS gym. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News