Warriors Today: Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

Philomath will be the site of a pretty good wrestling tournament today with the action beginning at 10 a.m.
Back in December, a fire at South Albany High School caused damage to various facilities, including the gymnasium. School officials connected with Philomath and the Mid Valley Classic was moved to Warrior country.
Participating schools include Philomath, South Albany, Central, Churchill, Harrisburg, McNary, Southridge and West Linn. By the way, if you take a close look at that list, Philomath is the only 4A school. Churchill, McNary, Southridge and West Linn are all 6A schools. Central and South Albany are 5A. Harrisburg is 3A.
West Linn looks like one of the top teams in 6A.
Among the top individuals that may appear (and I’m basing this on the most recent Oregon Wrestling Forum rankings):
• Central — Ty Pearson (138), Brock Pierce (160).
• Churchill — Jesse Stalder (113).
• Harrisburg — Russell Talmadge (113), Chandler Strauss (170), Joan Tapia (170), Leithan Briggs (182), Gabe Knox (195).
• McNary — Connor Everetts (113), Grady Burrows (120), Gilbert Parra (138), Anthony Garcia-Reyes (220).
• Philomath — Blake Niemann (106), Blaise Pindell (152), Issiah Blackburn (182), Connar Kohn (220).
• South Albany — Logan Bond (120), Kellen Hanson (126), Camden Deford (132), Austin McCormick (22), Matthew Cobb (285).
• Southridge — Dominic Feliz (113), Andy Melz (120), Katsuo Steward (120), Anthony Peralez (160).
• West Linn — Andrew Shelofsky (106), Ricky Bell (113), Michael Kearney (113), Jordan Tawa (113), Ethan Goff (126), Cael Brunson (152), Justin Rademacher (160), Cole Peters (170), Cade Miller (182), Cobie Daly (220), Josef Betty (285).
The weights listed there are where these guys usually compete, but they could go up or down depending on how they weigh in and strategy.
