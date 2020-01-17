Warriors Today: Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, Jan. 17.
Philomath High’s basketball teams will both try to stay unbeaten in the Oregon West with tonight’s trip to Cascade.
You have free articles remaining.
The boys game should be especially interesting with a matchup between two 10-2 teams. The Warriors are now up to No. 2 in the OSAA rankings after three straight victories. Philomath won their first two league games by a combined 10 points so the Warriors have been battle-tested. Cascade comes in ranked No. 7. It’s going to be a dogfight all season in the ultra-competition Oregon West.
The girls, ranked No. 1 and undefeated at 12-0, should take care of business against a Cascade team that has a record of 5-7 coming in. The Warriors rolled over the Cougars in both meetings last season.
Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at tonight’s game.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express