Warriors Today: Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, Jan. 10.

OK, we’ve got a couple of big basketball games tonight up at Stayton.

The girls head into the game at 10-0 and must remain focused, execute and avoid letdowns against the Eagles. It’s not easy to keep long winning streaks intact with opponents all wanting to be the ones that hand Philomath that first loss.

Last year, the two teams split their conference games with each winning by 10 points on their home floors. Stayton’s coming off a 20-6 season, which included an appearance at the state tournament. This season, the Eagles are off to an 8-3 start. The girls tip-off at 5:30 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The boys have been playing well with an 8-2 record heading into tonight’s game. In seven of those eight wins, the Warriors won by double digits (the closest being a seven-point win over Crescent Valley).

Stayton comes in with an 8-3 record, which includes a five-game winning streak. Last season, the Eagles were tough at 22-4 overall and a third-place finish at the state tournament (beating another Oregon West team, Woodburn, in the trophy game, 49-42). Stayton swept the Philomath games by similar scores, 63-51 and 61-48. The Eagles lost a few good players, Kaleb Anundi comes to mind, but returns plenty of fire power.