Warriors Today: Friday, June 19, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, June 19.

For the second straight year, Philomath High School will head into the season with a new swim coach.

Akari Seiner, who was hired last fall to guide the Warriors through the 2019-20 season, resigned from the position. Seiner recently earned a bachelor of science degree in biomedical engineering and psychology from Oregon State. She plans to pursue a doctorate at the University of Idaho.

“I wasn’t surprised — she was a college senior and you’re going to graduate and move on,” Philomath High Athletic Director Tony Matta said.

Matta said he’s reached out to other swim coaches in the area to see if they might know of anyone, perhaps former athletes or assistants, who might be interested. The school is also advertising the position.

“I just hope that we get a couple of candidates that. we can choose from,” he said.

In addition to Seiner’s departure, the high school also lost Ludwig Avendano, who had served as the Clemens Community Pool director and an assistant coach for the swim team. Avendano is moving into a full-time position in Portland.