Warriors Today: Friday, June 26, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, June 26.

An organization called “Let Them Play in Oregon” has received more than 18,000 signatures on a petition to be delivered to Gov. Kate Brown. The group says on its Facebook page that it was formed to support “folks that want youth contact sports reopened in Oregon.”

The state’s Phase 2 reopening guidelines for recreational sports shows that they can resume in a limited form under strict physical distancing. Sports that involve participants coming into bodily contact with one another are prohibited.

Non-contact sports such as tennis and pickleball have returned and indoor activities such as swimming, batting cages and bowling have specific guidance for reopening.

Phase 2 is apparently going to remain in effect until a vaccine is available. And if that’s the case, it’s going to be difficult to see sports like football happening this fall.

Let Them Play’s Facebook page includes posts from several people who share stories and views. The public group had nearly 26,000 members as of Friday morning.