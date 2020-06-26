Warriors Today: Friday, June 26, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, June 26.
An organization called “Let Them Play in Oregon” has received more than 18,000 signatures on a petition to be delivered to Gov. Kate Brown. The group says on its Facebook page that it was formed to support “folks that want youth contact sports reopened in Oregon.”
The state’s Phase 2 reopening guidelines for recreational sports shows that they can resume in a limited form under strict physical distancing. Sports that involve participants coming into bodily contact with one another are prohibited.
Non-contact sports such as tennis and pickleball have returned and indoor activities such as swimming, batting cages and bowling have specific guidance for reopening.
Phase 2 is apparently going to remain in effect until a vaccine is available. And if that’s the case, it’s going to be difficult to see sports like football happening this fall.
Let Them Play’s Facebook page includes posts from several people who share stories and views. The public group had nearly 26,000 members as of Friday morning.
The OSAA released its second phase of guidance this month for high school athletics, which allows students to come back to their school facilities and participate in modified workouts, conditioning and individual drills. Philomath opened up its outdoor facilities on June 22.
Rep. Gary Leif (R-Roseburg) released a statement urging lawmakers to support the idea of resuming youth sports.
“Youth sports helps kids across our state build skills and connections, and studies have shown that when kids are engaged in extracurricular activities, they perform better in school,” Leif said. “We can find ways to get kids back on the fields and courts while protecting public health.”
A few Philomath coaches and other locals are among those who are members of the group.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
