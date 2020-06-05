Warriors Today: Friday, June 5, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, June 5.
The Oregonian/OregonLive recently published a series of track and field stories on the “would-be stars of 2020” to coincide with when the state meet would’ve taken place — May 28-29 for 1A-3A and May 29-30 for 4A-6A.
The series was broken down into four areas — distance runners, jumpers, sprinters/hurdlers and throwers — with top athletes in each classification. A few Philomath athletes were among those featured.
Senior Hannah Hernandez made the list at distance runner with her personal bests listed as 2:18.82 in the 800, 4:48.54 in the 1500 and 10:19.60 in the 3000.
“Hernandez is a seven-time medalist at the Class 4A state meet, twice running a leg on a state-champion 4-by-400 relay and finishing a career-best second in the 1500 last May, getting edged by Junction City’s Anika Thompson. The Oregon State signee also won four Oregon West district titles in cross-country and made the podium three times at the state championships, finishing eighth in November.”
Senior Trevin Del Nero was included in the sprinters/hurdlers section. Del Nero’s personal-best in the 110 highs was 15.49 seconds.
“Del Nero cut more than a half-second off his personal-best time in the high hurdles in winning the 2019 Oregon West district championship, then came back a week later to earn the Class 4A state title at Mt. Hood Community College.”
Senior Maggie Ross made the list in the sprinters/hurdlers section as well. Ross’s best times are listed at 12.34 in the 100 and 25.27 in the 200.
“With 11-time state champion Baylee Touey no longer in her way, Ross looked forward to her senior season after finishing second to the North Valley speedster in the 100 and third in the 200 at last spring’s Class 4A state meet. She broke the school record in both events.”
The write-up on Ross also included comments from coach Joe Fulton.
“Maggie will be most memorable to me because of her humility,” he told the newspaper. “She is such an aw-shucks kind of kid. She really shies away from being praised.”
I’m glad to see a daily newspaper with a statewide audience give Philomath’s top athletes some recognition in track and field.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!