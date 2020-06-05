Warriors Today: Friday, June 5, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, June 5.

The Oregonian/OregonLive recently published a series of track and field stories on the “would-be stars of 2020” to coincide with when the state meet would’ve taken place — May 28-29 for 1A-3A and May 29-30 for 4A-6A.

The series was broken down into four areas — distance runners, jumpers, sprinters/hurdlers and throwers — with top athletes in each classification. A few Philomath athletes were among those featured.

Senior Hannah Hernandez made the list at distance runner with her personal bests listed as 2:18.82 in the 800, 4:48.54 in the 1500 and 10:19.60 in the 3000.

“Hernandez is a seven-time medalist at the Class 4A state meet, twice running a leg on a state-champion 4-by-400 relay and finishing a career-best second in the 1500 last May, getting edged by Junction City’s Anika Thompson. The Oregon State signee also won four Oregon West district titles in cross-country and made the podium three times at the state championships, finishing eighth in November.”

Senior Trevin Del Nero was included in the sprinters/hurdlers section. Del Nero’s personal-best in the 110 highs was 15.49 seconds.