Warriors Today: Friday, March 27, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, March 27.

The Oregon School Activities Association this week announced its March teams of the month, a recognition program sponsored by Les Schwab Tires. The Class 4A winner was Valley Catholic for its dance and drill team.

Les Schwab Tires and the OSAA team up to recognize a varsity team of the month for each of the six classifications during the academic year. Each winning team is chosen based on performance, dedication in the classroom and service to the community.

Philomath High teams have earned the award twice during this 2019-20 academic year. The girls basketball team was the most recent recipient for the Warriors by earning the February award.

“The Warriors went 6-1 in February and enter the state championships as the No. 1-ranked team,” the OSAA wrote about PHS. “The team holds a 3.72 cumulative grade point average. In the community, they volunteered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Philomath Community Services. The team also holds an annual youth girls basketball camp.”

Philomath’s boys cross-country team won the 4A award in November. Here’s what the OSAA published about the team: