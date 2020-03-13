Warriors Today: Friday, March 13, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, March 13.
Springs sports are officially in a holding pattern.
Following Gov. Kate Brown’s announcement last night that schools would be closed through March 31, the Oregon School Activities Association has suspended practices and contests for sports and activities effective today.
“During this suspension, we will evaluate this evolving public health situation with the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Education, the OSAA Executive Board, the OSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and member school administrators from throughout the state to determine when, or if, to resume the spring season,” the OSAA announced on its website.
No state basketball or state dance and now spring sports have been suspended. And from the way this release was written, it appears conceivable that the whole seasons could be wiped out. Philomath High was in the midst of one of its best-ever sports years ever with success in just about everything. More success was expected this spring with track and field, softball and baseball. I don’t have a firm grasp on the tennis prospects prior to interviewing the coach but I’m sure they had some talent returning as well.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express