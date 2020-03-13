Warriors Today: Friday, March 13, 2020

“During this suspension, we will evaluate this evolving public health situation with the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Education, the OSAA Executive Board, the OSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and member school administrators from throughout the state to determine when, or if, to resume the spring season,” the OSAA announced on its website.

No state basketball or state dance and now spring sports have been suspended. And from the way this release was written, it appears conceivable that the whole seasons could be wiped out. Philomath High was in the midst of one of its best-ever sports years ever with success in just about everything. More success was expected this spring with track and field, softball and baseball. I don’t have a firm grasp on the tennis prospects prior to interviewing the coach but I’m sure they had some talent returning as well.