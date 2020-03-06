Warriors Today: Friday, March 6, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, March 6.
It’s a pretty busy time in high school athletics here in Oregon. The swimming and wrestling championships are done and now the boys and girls state basketball playoffs take center stage. Lurking beyond the stage in a dark corner, however, are concerns over coronavirus.
The Oregon School Activities Association sent out a memo to schools this week and posted the same information on its OSAAtoday page.
“The OSAA has received questions or concerns from several school districts about the impact of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oregon. We are taking guidance from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC), and will continue to closely monitor this rapidly-changing situation. This memo is designed to provide information and resources to schools in order to keep participants, personnel and spectators safe and informed.
“We will continue to have frequent contact with the OHA and SMAC to determine if and when any additional measures, including decisions about modifying/postponing/cancelling any athletic/activity events, need to be taken.
“The OSAA has also posted Coronavirus (COVID-19) information and resources to the Health and Safety section of its website under Additional Resources.
“It’s critical that schools coordinate with their local public health authorities for guidance specific to their communities.”
The 3A, 2A and 1A state basketball tournaments are this week and next week, the 4A, 5A and 6A tournaments will take place.
Taking such measures has been widespread among various organizations, including up in Portland with the Trail Blazers and Timbers, down in Eugene with the Ducks and over in Corvallis with the Beavers. In the case of Oregon State, the men’s basketball team will be playing Saturday at Gill Coliseum. The baseball team is set to host a three-game series today through Sunday at Goss Stadium.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express