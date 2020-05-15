Warriors Today: Friday, May 15, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, May 15.
Going through and trying to come up with all-decade teams in various sports has been a great education.
The Philomath Express launched in January 2015, so I wasn’t around for high school coverage on a hyperlocal level for the first half of the decade. I did work for the Gazette-Times sports department prior to the Express but only got out to cover Philomath events a few times. From looking through my archives, I believe the first-ever PHS game I covered occurred in 2011 (the year I took the G-T job and moved to Oregon) when the Warriors defeated Molalla in the 4A girls soccer quarterfinals. Philomath won 1-0 in overtime on an Emma Callender goal.
But going through each season from the past 10 years, reading various articles, collecting information on all-conference and all-state teams and chatting with former and current coaches about their players, it’s given me a more well-rounded understanding of past teams and athletes.
So far, I’ve come up with all-decade teams in all of the fall sports except football and I’m working on that now for the next edition. As I’ve written before, this is not an easy task and I’m probably crazy for attempting it, but I wanted to put these together just for some fun reading and revisiting our teams and players of the recent past.
Just because we don’t have any games or meets going on, it doesn’t mean I’ve stopped thinking about sports. In fact, doing all of this research probably contributes to me missing it more than ever.
Football is up next and then I’ll get into the winter sports and finally the spring sports. Publishing an all-decade story on each sport over the next several weeks, this is a series of articles that will continue well into the summer. I hope you’re enjoying them, even if you disagree with me on who’s included.
Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
