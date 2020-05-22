Warriors Today: Friday, May 22, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, May 22.
With the governor office’s recent release of a phased reopening plan and Benton County receiving approval to begin the process, a question I keep hearing around town is when will the on-campus outdoor athletic facilities open up — specifically the track and new tennis courts?
The Oregon School Activities Association sent out new information to athletic directors and coaches Wednesday following an executive board meeting that stated that the current “moratorium-like suspension of facilities and coach/student physical interaction will remain in place through the end of the association year on May 25.”
The memo added, “Beginning May 26, member schools control what they will allow to take place at their school facilities with athletic/activities programs, in accordance with directions from Gov. Brown, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education.”
Based on Benton County’s Phase 1 reopening plan, the Philomath School District won’t be reopening anything until the process moves into Phase 2. The county timeline shows Phase 1 ending June 5.
“We’ll evaluate the opening of outdoor facilities after we get into Phase 2,” PHS Athletic Director Tony Matta told me on Thursday morning. “I’m hoping that the outdoor space will open up sometime around the second week in June, but it will be evaluated after we enter Phase 2.”
Some locals in town use the track for walking or jogging to get in exercise and tennis enthusiasts have been waiting for several years for courts to return to Philomath. Of course, high school athletes will utilize on-campus facilities as well for various workouts from throwing around a baseball to getting in miles on the cross-country course.
Let’s hope it all goes as planned and we actually enter Phase 2 on time.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!