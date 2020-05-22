Warriors Today: Friday, May 22, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, May 22.

With the governor office’s recent release of a phased reopening plan and Benton County receiving approval to begin the process, a question I keep hearing around town is when will the on-campus outdoor athletic facilities open up — specifically the track and new tennis courts?

The Oregon School Activities Association sent out new information to athletic directors and coaches Wednesday following an executive board meeting that stated that the current “moratorium-like suspension of facilities and coach/student physical interaction will remain in place through the end of the association year on May 25.”

The memo added, “Beginning May 26, member schools control what they will allow to take place at their school facilities with athletic/activities programs, in accordance with directions from Gov. Brown, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education.”

Based on Benton County’s Phase 1 reopening plan, the Philomath School District won’t be reopening anything until the process moves into Phase 2. The county timeline shows Phase 1 ending June 5.