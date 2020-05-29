Warriors Today: Friday, May 29, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, May 29.

Philomath High Athletic Director Tony Matta told me Thursday that the school district doesn’t plan to open any athletic facilities until after the graduation ceremony on June 20. The school is also waiting for further instruction from the Oregon School Activities Association on what’s allowed as the state’s reopening plan gets into Phase 2.

Matta said he has a pretty good idea of what to expect but will wait for specifics.

“For example, if we want to open the weight room, it’s got to be small groups of kids, maintain social distancing, they have to wear a mask, they have to sanitize the barbell after they use it but also when that small group leaves before the next small group comes in, we have to sanitize every surface they could’ve touched.”

The school doesn’t have the custodial manpower to try to handle that level of cleaning so Matta said coaches will need to be trained on how to clean surfaces when students leave an area.

“We want to err on the side of caution, obviously and I know kids and coaches both want to get back at something, but we just want to make sure that we’re doing things the right way and were not putting anyone in a compromising position by jumping ahead too early.”