Warriors Today: Friday, May 8, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, May 8.
The Philomath High boys and girls basketball teams recently received "Elite Eight" trophies from the Oregon School Activities Association for their stellar 2019-20 seasons.
Wanting to publish a photo of the trophies in the next edition, I asked Athletic Director Tony Matta if I could take them down to the PHS gym and place them at center court for a shot (you see one of those here with this blog).
Although it’s nice that PHS received trophies to commemorate their excellent seasons, I somehow had an empty filling inside as I looked them over. What comes to mind? Two things:
• Frustration and sadness for the players because everything they worked for over the course of the season ended with a pandemic.
• Just the “what ifs” that go through your mind, wondering if the Warriors could’ve pulled off a couple of state titles on that weekend up in Forest Grove.
As I’m sure you all know by now, Philomath’s girls were No. 1 all season — wire to wire in the coaches’ poll — and would’ve been tested in their games with a huge target on their backs. These girls were tough and I had the feeling that they were up for the challenge.
The boys, meanwhile, surprised people (including me) with their great season and exceptional record. This team had its challenges, sure, but they just kept on winning games. It would’ve been very interesting to see if they could keep finding that “W” column on the state stage.
You never know what’ll happen at the state tournament. That’s the fun of watching high school athletics — the upsets from underdogs or the completion of a dominating season by the favorites.
I can’t wait for it to get started again.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
