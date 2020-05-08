Warriors Today: Friday, May 8, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hey Warriors fans, today is Friday, May 8.

The Philomath High boys and girls basketball teams recently received "Elite Eight" trophies from the Oregon School Activities Association for their stellar 2019-20 seasons.

Wanting to publish a photo of the trophies in the next edition, I asked Athletic Director Tony Matta if I could take them down to the PHS gym and place them at center court for a shot (you see one of those here with this blog).

Although it’s nice that PHS received trophies to commemorate their excellent seasons, I somehow had an empty filling inside as I looked them over. What comes to mind? Two things:

• Frustration and sadness for the players because everything they worked for over the course of the season ended with a pandemic.

• Just the “what ifs” that go through your mind, wondering if the Warriors could’ve pulled off a couple of state titles on that weekend up in Forest Grove.

As I’m sure you all know by now, Philomath’s girls were No. 1 all season — wire to wire in the coaches’ poll — and would’ve been tested in their games with a huge target on their backs. These girls were tough and I had the feeling that they were up for the challenge.