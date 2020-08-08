Warriors Today: League ADs to work together on Season 1 plan

Continuing with our discussion on the OSAA’s plan for sports this coming academic year, the Oregon West Conference’s athletic directors will discuss and presumably agree on some sort of guidelines for “Season 1” — the period from the beginning of the school year until “Season 2” begins with basketball, wrestling and swimming practice.
“The big discussion is that Season 1 and the idea that none of us are going to be doing something that’s just way crazy,” Philomath’s Tony Matta said when asked what the ADs talked about during a Thursday conference call. “We want that to look very similar at every school.”
Matta threw out an example.
“If you go to Sweet Home, their basketball isn’t going five days a week from Aug. 31 to Dec. 27,” he said. “There are coaches that if you say it’s free rein, they’d go every day. So you have to manage that a little bit.”
Another piece of the puzzle is just how much should the student-athletes be on campus to start the school year. The student body will be learning through the comprehensive distance learning program for at least the first four weeks.
“We’re not going to have kids in the building to start the school year and so is it appropriate to have kids out on a field somewhere? Or in the gym in small groups?” Matta said. “Again, it’s one of those things where the OSAA specifically mentions that these things have to be allowed by the governor’s office or the health authority of the ODE (Oregon Department of Education).”
Philomath High’s coaches have traditionally worked well together to avoid stepping on each other’s toes during summer workouts. Matta would expect the same type of approach in Season 1.
“I’m not concerned about that here,” Matta said. “We have a coaching group that works well together and recognizes that we share a ton of kids and we want to be healthy and ready to go when it’s time to go.”
On another topic that came to mind during our conversation, I wondered if the district would charge athletes and families the full pay-to-play rate. You might argue that perhaps it should be reduced based on fewer games and shorter seasons. So could the OSAA’s plan have financial impacts in terms of less revenue coming into the athletic program?
It’s a topic for down the road.
“I don’t know, that’s one of those conversations moving forward that we’ll have as a district and determine what that looks like,” Matta said.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
