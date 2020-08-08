Warriors Today: League ADs to work together on Season 1 plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Continuing with our discussion on the OSAA’s plan for sports this coming academic year, the Oregon West Conference’s athletic directors will discuss and presumably agree on some sort of guidelines for “Season 1” — the period from the beginning of the school year until “Season 2” begins with basketball, wrestling and swimming practice.

“The big discussion is that Season 1 and the idea that none of us are going to be doing something that’s just way crazy,” Philomath’s Tony Matta said when asked what the ADs talked about during a Thursday conference call. “We want that to look very similar at every school.”

Matta threw out an example.

“If you go to Sweet Home, their basketball isn’t going five days a week from Aug. 31 to Dec. 27,” he said. “There are coaches that if you say it’s free rein, they’d go every day. So you have to manage that a little bit.”

Another piece of the puzzle is just how much should the student-athletes be on campus to start the school year. The student body will be learning through the comprehensive distance learning program for at least the first four weeks.