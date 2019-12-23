Warriors Today: Monday, Dec. 23, 2019

Hey Warriors fans, today is Monday, Dec. 23.
Philomath senior Joelle Berger made second-team on the Class 4A all-state volleyball squad. Berger helped the Warriors to a third-place finish at last month’s state volleyball tournament up at Forest Grove. Philomath came on strong at the end of the season and defeated No. 3 Sisters and No. 4 seed Junction City and the Warriors made history for winning a third-place trophy as a No. 10 seed.
Berger battled through aches and pains this season with a nagging injury and took on a new role for coach Denee Newton on the volleyball court. If anybody’s deserving of recognition for their play, it would be Berger.
I remember thinking it was unbelievable that the third-place team at state had no representatives on the 4A all-tournament team (12 players were recognized). So, it’s good to see Berger recognized.
Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express