Warriors Today: Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

Monday, Feb. 24.
Philomath High’s wrestling program had a pretty good Saturday at the district wrestling tournament by qualifying eight for state, which runs this Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
And here’s a fact that one should consider when thinking about the near future of Warriors wrestling — all eight are underclassmen.
Juniors Issiah Blackburn and Connar Kohn, sophomores Joseph Choi, Blake Niemann and Blaise Pindell and freshmen Caleb Blackburn, Ben Hernandez and David Griffith will gain valuable experience in the state tournament environment.
Issiah Blackburn is one of three on the team who has been there before. He and Pindell qualified last year and Kohn was there two years ago.
I asked him if he felt as sort of a mentor to the younger athletes that will be going to state for the first time.
“You’ve got to talk to them and get this notion in their head that it’s some unspeakable thing that they can’t handle,” Blackburn said. “A lot of the kids we have can handle it; a lot of them can go into state and win a match or two.”
It’s been nine years since Philomath has qualified this many wrestlers at state. Eight Warriors went in 2011 with Zach Leonard, Zach Trask, Mikael Hill, Dakota Benson, Matt Trask, Troy Thurman, Braydon Calder and Charlie Stouder.
It will be interesting to see how Philomath performs on the state meet stage as they battle to get their names on the wall.
(Side note — for those not familiar, names of PHS wrestlers who have placed at state get their names on the wall in the Warriors wrestling room).

Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express