Warriors Today: Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Monday, Feb. 24.

Philomath High’s wrestling program had a pretty good Saturday at the district wrestling tournament by qualifying eight for state, which runs this Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

And here’s a fact that one should consider when thinking about the near future of Warriors wrestling — all eight are underclassmen.

Juniors Issiah Blackburn and Connar Kohn, sophomores Joseph Choi, Blake Niemann and Blaise Pindell and freshmen Caleb Blackburn, Ben Hernandez and David Griffith will gain valuable experience in the state tournament environment.

Issiah Blackburn is one of three on the team who has been there before. He and Pindell qualified last year and Kohn was there two years ago.

I asked him if he felt as sort of a mentor to the younger athletes that will be going to state for the first time.

“You’ve got to talk to them and get this notion in their head that it’s some unspeakable thing that they can’t handle,” Blackburn said. “A lot of the kids we have can handle it; a lot of them can go into state and win a match or two.”