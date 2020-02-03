You are the owner of this article.
Warriors Today: Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

PHS baseball: Brian McClelland

Philomath's Brian McClelland goes to the plate during a mound appearance last season. Pitchers and catchers report to practice Feb. 17.

 BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

Hey Warriors fans, today is Monday, Feb. 3.

Two more weeks. As the dawn breaks on the morning of Monday, Feb. 17, the local high school baseball team’s season will begin.

That’s the date when pitchers and catchers can begin workouts under OSAA rules. Coach Levi Webber will work with the players in two groups — the first to go Mondays and Thursdays and the second Tuesdays and Fridays. The players will need to endure the early start to their day but hey, it’s baseball!

Players slated to be involved with the pitcher-catcher workouts include seniors Dylan Bennett, Brody Hiner and Brian McClelland; junior Adam Hernandez; sophomores Skylar Brolin, Logan Carter, Carson Gerding, Blake Niemann, Cameron Ordway and Jacob Williams; and freshmen Silas Barton, David Griffith, Ty May, Chad Russell and Brayden Shenk.

Later in the month on Feb. 22, the program will host its field day. That’s when coaches, players and any willing parents come out to spruce up the field in preparation for the season.

By the way, the Philomath High softball program has a new head coach, but he’s already well-known to the players. Former assistant Travis King succeeds Erik Remington in the position to provide a sense of continuity for a team that has seen great success over the past few years.

I’ll be writing a full story on King’s hiring later this week.

Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

