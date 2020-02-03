Warriors Today: Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Monday, Feb. 3.

Two more weeks. As the dawn breaks on the morning of Monday, Feb. 17, the local high school baseball team’s season will begin.

That’s the date when pitchers and catchers can begin workouts under OSAA rules. Coach Levi Webber will work with the players in two groups — the first to go Mondays and Thursdays and the second Tuesdays and Fridays. The players will need to endure the early start to their day but hey, it’s baseball!

Players slated to be involved with the pitcher-catcher workouts include seniors Dylan Bennett, Brody Hiner and Brian McClelland; junior Adam Hernandez; sophomores Skylar Brolin, Logan Carter, Carson Gerding, Blake Niemann, Cameron Ordway and Jacob Williams; and freshmen Silas Barton, David Griffith, Ty May, Chad Russell and Brayden Shenk.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Later in the month on Feb. 22, the program will host its field day. That’s when coaches, players and any willing parents come out to spruce up the field in preparation for the season.

By the way, the Philomath High softball program has a new head coach, but he’s already well-known to the players. Former assistant Travis King succeeds Erik Remington in the position to provide a sense of continuity for a team that has seen great success over the past few years.