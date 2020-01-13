Warriors Today: Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Monday, Jan. 13.

Philomath’s girls basketball team just looks unbeatable right now. While watching them on Friday night up at Stayton — and this is something covered in the story — they had a poor night shooting the ball ... and still won by 26 points.

Sage Kramer has been a scoring machine through the 11-game winning streak to start the season. Junior Mia Rust continues to produce and senior Emma Pankalla’s presence shows up on both ends.

But there are a lot of talented players on the floor beyond those three. One that caught my eye Friday night was junior Braedyn McNeely. A talented 5-foot-5 guard, McNeely has been seeing varsity time since her freshman season. She has an impressive eye out on the court and often picks up assists with pinpoint passes to players like Kramer.

“She had some good assists tonight but she also does a great job on the defensive end,” PHS Ben Silva was quick to point out. “She sets a tone for us defensively up top, flying around, getting turnovers. She creates a lot of turnovers.”