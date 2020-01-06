Warriors Today: Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Monday, Jan. 6.
I caught the Clemens Invitational on Saturday and picked out four swimmers to interview afterward. During our chats, I wondered how things were going under the new coach — Akari Seiner and her assistant, Ludwig Avendano.
From all indications, it’s been a positive experience for the student-athletes.
“They’re really good coaches.” junior Melia Morton said. “I was scared because they were close to our age but no, they’re amazing coaches. They give us great sets and honestly great advice with feedback and stuff.”
In her early 20s, Seiner is only four or five years older than the team’s seniors. I asked her about it during an interview for a season preview story.
“I think there’s a far enough age gap where it’s not like I’ll be their friend, but I think it’s a close enough age gap to where it makes me more approachable than somebody who’s a little bit older,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Junior Eli McLennan had good things to say as well when I’m asked if the dynamic had changed at all.
“There’s a difference but it’s definitely not a bad thing,” he said. “They’re young so they don’t have as much experience but they’re really energetic and always ready to go, always ready to help and they’re really doing a very good job. I’m super proud of them.”
Now a senior, Brennan Provance has been with the program all four years.
Said Provance, “Everyone is working their hardest, the new coaches are doing great and we’re getting the hang of everything.”
Another senior who’s in her fourth season of swimming, Maggie Ross, was also positive.
“I’m loving it. I think the team’s great, the atmosphere’s great, the coaches are great.”
Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express