Warriors Today: Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Monday, Jan. 6.

I caught the Clemens Invitational on Saturday and picked out four swimmers to interview afterward. During our chats, I wondered how things were going under the new coach — Akari Seiner and her assistant, Ludwig Avendano.

From all indications, it’s been a positive experience for the student-athletes.

“They’re really good coaches.” junior Melia Morton said. “I was scared because they were close to our age but no, they’re amazing coaches. They give us great sets and honestly great advice with feedback and stuff.”

In her early 20s, Seiner is only four or five years older than the team’s seniors. I asked her about it during an interview for a season preview story.

“I think there’s a far enough age gap where it’s not like I’ll be their friend, but I think it’s a close enough age gap to where it makes me more approachable than somebody who’s a little bit older,” she said.

Junior Eli McLennan had good things to say as well when I’m asked if the dynamic had changed at all.