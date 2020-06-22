Warriors Today: Monday, June 22, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hey Warriors fans, today is Monday, June 22.

Philomath High placed third in the final OSAA Cup standings for Class 4A.

The OSAA Cup dates back to 1999 as a way to recognize overall excellence by schools in academics, activities and athletics. Schools earn points based on their participation and finish in OSAA state championships and for top 10 finishes in the OnPoint Community Credit Union Academic All-State Program. A sportsmanship component, whereby schools are awarded points each season for having no ejections, is included as well.

The Oregonian sponsored the cup from 2002-17. The cup is currently sponsored by Pacific Office Automation.

La Grande took first in 4A with 2,385.75 points followed by Valley Catholic (2,200.75), Philomath (2,153.5), Baker (1,855.25) and Sweet Home (1,830). Newport was eighth (1,607.5), Stayton 12th (1,281.5) and Sisters 14th (1,249.5).

Philomath has long been one of the top schools in Class 4A in the Cup’s annual standings. The Warriors won the Cup in 2010-11 and has placed in the top five for eight straight years, including runner-up finishes in 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2018-19.

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

