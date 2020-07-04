You are the owner of this article.
Warriors Today: No swapping of fall and spring seasons

The Oregon School Activities Association’s executive board met Wednesday talked about the latest developments involving the coronavirus pandemic and its potential impact on the upcoming school year. It was a closed meeting, so not much detailed information came out of the discussions but the OSAA did share what topics were covered.

One of the talking points is a proposal to swap fall and spring sports seasons — an idea that’s been discussed at all levels around the country. However, it appears that option is off the table.

“At this time, the executive board is not interested in pursuing the concept of swapping the fall and spring sports seasons,” the OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber wrote in a July 2 update to superintendents, principals and athletic directors.

Next week, Philomath High’s boys basketball and volleyball teams will begin workouts a few days a week in the gymnasiums. With the governor’s face-covering requirement in indoor spaces, it raises the question if athletes would need to practice with masks on.

Based on guidance that’s been provided by the state, “masks, face shields or face coverings are not required when at an indoor space and engaged in an activity” when it’s not feasible to wear those items. Social distancing remains in the picture, however, but according to the OSAA, “those not involved in strenuous physical exercises (coaches, athletes on the sidelines, etc.) should follow the governor’s (face-covering) requirement.”

Among the other discussion topics, the board took action to prohibit the use of football protective equipment for the summer. In other words, no helmets and pads. “Official practices are currently scheduled to begin Aug. 17 but that is subject to change based on directives from the state.”

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

