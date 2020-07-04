Warriors Today: No swapping of fall and spring seasons

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oregon School Activities Association’s executive board met Wednesday talked about the latest developments involving the coronavirus pandemic and its potential impact on the upcoming school year. It was a closed meeting, so not much detailed information came out of the discussions but the OSAA did share what topics were covered.

One of the talking points is a proposal to swap fall and spring sports seasons — an idea that’s been discussed at all levels around the country. However, it appears that option is off the table.

“At this time, the executive board is not interested in pursuing the concept of swapping the fall and spring sports seasons,” the OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber wrote in a July 2 update to superintendents, principals and athletic directors.

Next week, Philomath High’s boys basketball and volleyball teams will begin workouts a few days a week in the gymnasiums. With the governor’s face-covering requirement in indoor spaces, it raises the question if athletes would need to practice with masks on.