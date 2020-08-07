Warriors Today: OSAA decision gives PHS better approach to swim coach hire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As many of our sports fans should know by now, the Oregon School Activities Association earlier this week announced its plan — and I’ll emphasize, current plan — for 2020-21 athletics. The winter sports will still be played during the same time frame but with shortened seasons. That includes swimming.

You might recall that Akari Seiner resigned after one season heading up the PHS swim program as she moves on to continue her education. The school district has been advertising the job but the uncertainty with what sports might look like this fall has created questions. That includes the ability to provide a somewhat accurate description of the job to applicants.

Athletic Director Tony Matta said Thursday that the process continues and there have been applicants for the position.

“Now that we know that ‘hey, this is when the season is going to be,’ we can start contacting those applicants and get some interviews in,” Matta said.

The OsAA’s plan shows winter sports taking place in January and February with the first allowed practice on Dec. 28.

Besides Seiner, the program’s assistant coach and pool director, Ludwig Avendano, also left the district. He reportedly took a similar job in the Portland area.