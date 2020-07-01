Warriors Today: PHS athletes begin workouts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several Philomath High athletic programs have started summer workouts.

Working on a story on this news for next week’s edition, I stopped by the baseball and softball practices this evening to shoot a few photos. Various restrictions are in place so things weren’t exactly normal but it was great to see the kids running around outside.

Baseball, softball, and boys and girls soccer all started voluntary practices this week. It’s my understanding that basketball and volleyball will start workouts next week. Beginning this coming Monday, football players and any other interested athletes can start lifting in the weight room — restriction in place, of course, with plans to host four sessions.

At baseball practice, there were three “pods” — that’s the terminology being used for groups — working on various fundamentals each with their own coach. One group worked out in the batting cages and all were wearing face coverings.

Over in softball practice, Travis King was throwing BP to one pod while assistant Saff Evans worked with another group down the left-field line on things like bunting. And to Reagan Larson, welcome back to Philomath (she played with the Warriors as a freshman but went to another school last year).