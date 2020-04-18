Warriors Today: Saturday, April 18, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Saturday, April 18.
Last week, I wrote a story on the cancellation of spring sports with reactions from our various coaches. Our conversations went a little beyond that depressing news as we also talked about how their teams would’ve looked this season.
I never did have the opportunity to write season previews on each of the spring sports because everything started to shut down. In fact, I was going to do them all the next day — covering state basketball on Thursday and Saturday and squeezing in spring sports interviews on the Friday. Of course, I drove as far as Woodburn on that Thursday (it now seems so long ago) when the official word came in that everything was canceled.
Anyway, baseball coach Levi Webber was excited about his pitching prospects this spring. Things were shaping up for the Warriors to have a fairly strong rotation.
“We had a pretty strong No. 1 candidate with Brian (McClelland) on the mound,” Webber said. “He had a really good junior year and was looking really good throwing the ball and swinging the bat — he was probably going to be in the middle of our order. And Adam (Hernandez) was coming back off a pretty good sophomore season. Skylar Brolin was emerging as another pretty good arm.”
Pitchers and catchers are able to report for spring practice earlier than the others so Webber was able to get a good look at his team’s arms.
“We had three or four other guys that we could throw out there in relief type roles or however they would’ve emerged,” Webber said, a group that included Dylan Bennett, Cameron Ordway and Carson Gerding. “I felt we had some depth there on the mound.”
The team did have a couple of weeks of full practice before everything was suspended and eventually canceled.
“We were fortunate with all of good weather that we had with the first two weeks of practice — man, I felt like we were light years ahead of where we normally were at that point in the season because we were able to get out in the field and do a lot of live ABs (at-bats), lot of pitching and a live looks that we normally don’t get this time of year,” Webber said.
So the team was looking good in practice, and that didn’t even include the athletes that were still playing hoops.
“We had four or five or six kids that were still playing basketball at that point,” Webber said. “There were a couple of young kids that were going to help us out at the varsity level. As far as freshmen goes, with David Griffith and Ty May, they both had a chance to be valuable, but I thought we had a good core.”
Webber’s final thoughts:
“It’s a bit unfortunate and frustrating with all of this stuff because I thought we had a chance and we were kind of running into decent shape,” he said about what he witnessed out of his players in early practices. “I liked what we were seeing out of the kids and it was such a gut punch just as we were getting things ramped up and ready to go.”
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
