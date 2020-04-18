Warriors Today: Saturday, April 18, 2020

“We had three or four other guys that we could throw out there in relief type roles or however they would’ve emerged,” Webber said, a group that included Dylan Bennett, Cameron Ordway and Carson Gerding. “I felt we had some depth there on the mound.”

The team did have a couple of weeks of full practice before everything was suspended and eventually canceled.

“We were fortunate with all of good weather that we had with the first two weeks of practice — man, I felt like we were light years ahead of where we normally were at that point in the season because we were able to get out in the field and do a lot of live ABs (at-bats), lot of pitching and a live looks that we normally don’t get this time of year,” Webber said.

So the team was looking good in practice, and that didn’t even include the athletes that were still playing hoops.

“We had four or five or six kids that were still playing basketball at that point,” Webber said. “There were a couple of young kids that were going to help us out at the varsity level. As far as freshmen goes, with David Griffith and Ty May, they both had a chance to be valuable, but I thought we had a good core.”

Webber’s final thoughts: