Warriors Today: Saturday, April 25, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Saturday, April 25.
The Oregon School Activities Association’s executive board plans to meet on May 4 and we just might have a more clear picture of what could happen in the future amid this coronavirus pandemic.
The board’s agenda includes “fall sport/activity contingency groups” as part of a coronavirus impact update listed under new business. A lot could happen between now and May 4 — or nothing could happen — so we’ll have to see what transpires with either the lifting or continuation of restrictions out of the governor’s office.
Other items on the agenda:
• A review by the OSAA’s budget committee of 2019-20 state championship event revenue. Based on all of the cancellations beginning with state basketball, I’m guessing this won’t be a fun review for the board. The review will lead into the committee’s budget recommendations and adoption of the OSAA budget for 2020-21.
• A proposal to amend board policy on moratorium week. If approved, this would eliminate moratorium week that’s scheduled for this summer.
• The Oregon Athletic Coaches Association plans to give a report on a cross-country state championship proposals, which includes 4A.
One final note to my readers: I will be out of the office for the coming week, so Warriors Today will take a break. It will return on Tuesday, May 5.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
