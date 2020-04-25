Warriors Today: Saturday, April 25, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hey Warriors fans, today is Saturday, April 25.

The Oregon School Activities Association’s executive board plans to meet on May 4 and we just might have a more clear picture of what could happen in the future amid this coronavirus pandemic.

The board’s agenda includes “fall sport/activity contingency groups” as part of a coronavirus impact update listed under new business. A lot could happen between now and May 4 — or nothing could happen — so we’ll have to see what transpires with either the lifting or continuation of restrictions out of the governor’s office.

Other items on the agenda:

• A review by the OSAA’s budget committee of 2019-20 state championship event revenue. Based on all of the cancellations beginning with state basketball, I’m guessing this won’t be a fun review for the board. The review will lead into the committee’s budget recommendations and adoption of the OSAA budget for 2020-21.

• A proposal to amend board policy on moratorium week. If approved, this would eliminate moratorium week that’s scheduled for this summer.