Warriors Today: Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019

Hey Warriors fans, today is Saturday, Dec. 21.

It’s time for an update on some of the great things that Philomath High alumni are up to in athletics.

Haylie Bennett, who plays opposite hitter for Oregon State’s volleyball team, recently earned honorable mention on the all-Pac-12 team. Bennett had a career season in nearly every statistical category. She led the Beavers with 333 kills (3.00 kills per set), finished with a good attack percentage (.244) hitting from a variety of spots on the court. In addition, Bennett had the third-most blocks on the squad with 76, 10 of those solo.

Bennett battled through three separate injuries in 2018 and played in just 20 matches. But this season, she won her spot back and ended up playing in 25 matches with action in 111 out of 122 sets.

Bennett ranks 30th at OSU all-time for kills (736) and her 333 kills this past season ranks 10th in Beavers’ history for juniors. She’s 22nd all-time with 234 total blocks and 16th with 215 block assists.

Another PHS grad is doing some good things back East. Meaghan Alba, who runs for the University of Vermont, won the 3,000-meter run last weekend at the Dartmouth College Indoor Meet with a personal-best time of 10:11.8.