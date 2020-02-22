Warriors Today: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Saturday, Feb. 22.
Sophomore Blake Niemann, freshman Ben Hernandez, freshman Caleb Blackburn, freshman David Griffith, sophomore Blaise Pindell, junior Issiah Blackburn, junior Connar Kohn and sophomore Joseph Choi all made it through the first day of the district wrestling tournament unbeaten.
Niemann, seeded No. 3 at 106 pounds, is in the semifinals after defeating a Stayton opponent on a second-period pin. Today, he’ll face Sweet Home’s Jake Sieminski, the No. 2 seed.
Hernandez (120) is in the semifinals after pinning a Cascade opponent, who was the No. 4 seed, in 3:03. He’ll have his work cut out today, however, with a bout against top-seeded Evan Potter of Junction City.
Caleb Blackburn (126) reached the semifinals with a pins over opponents from Siuslaw and Cascade. He’ll battle top-seeded Rian Howard of Sweet Home today.
David Griffith, seeded fourth at 138, won both of his Day 1 matches easily and will take on No. 1-seeded Jackson Royer of Sweet Home in the semifinals.
Blaise Pindell, who is seeded No. 3 at 145, worked hard for a third-period pin in Round 1 and a 5-2 decision in the quarters. He’ll face No. 2-seeded Brayden Newport of Sweet Home in the semis.
Issiah Blackburn and Kohn are both wrestling at 195 and they could potentially meet in the championship match. Blackburn, seeded No. 2, is in the semifinals with a second-period pin over a Sweet Home opponent and he’ll wrestle third-seeded Gale Ochoa of Cascade in the semis.
Kohn took all of 40 seconds to win in the quarters and he’ll wrestle top-seeded Nat Brown of Elmira in the semifinals.
Choi, seeded No. 2 at 285, had a first-period pin over a Junction City opponent and will face third-seeded David McMullen of Sweet Home in the semifinals.
A number of other wrestlers are also alive in the consolation brackets.
As a team, Philomath is sitting in third place. Sweet Home is going to win the meet but the Warriors are in contention with Cascade for runner-up.
Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express