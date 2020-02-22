Warriors Today: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Saturday, Feb. 22.

Sophomore Blake Niemann, freshman Ben Hernandez, freshman Caleb Blackburn, freshman David Griffith, sophomore Blaise Pindell, junior Issiah Blackburn, junior Connar Kohn and sophomore Joseph Choi all made it through the first day of the district wrestling tournament unbeaten.

Niemann, seeded No. 3 at 106 pounds, is in the semifinals after defeating a Stayton opponent on a second-period pin. Today, he’ll face Sweet Home’s Jake Sieminski, the No. 2 seed.

Hernandez (120) is in the semifinals after pinning a Cascade opponent, who was the No. 4 seed, in 3:03. He’ll have his work cut out today, however, with a bout against top-seeded Evan Potter of Junction City.

Caleb Blackburn (126) reached the semifinals with a pins over opponents from Siuslaw and Cascade. He’ll battle top-seeded Rian Howard of Sweet Home today.

David Griffith, seeded fourth at 138, won both of his Day 1 matches easily and will take on No. 1-seeded Jackson Royer of Sweet Home in the semifinals.

Blaise Pindell, who is seeded No. 3 at 145, worked hard for a third-period pin in Round 1 and a 5-2 decision in the quarters. He’ll face No. 2-seeded Brayden Newport of Sweet Home in the semis.