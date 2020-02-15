Warriors Today: Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Saturday, Feb. 15.
Philomath High is currently sitting among the top three in the OSAA Cup standings. Formerly known as the Oregonian Cup, schools earn points based excellence in academics, activities and athletics.
You have free articles remaining.
In Class 4A, Marist Catholic is sitting in first place with 1,040 points. Valley Catholic is No. 2 with 969.25 and Philomath is No. 3 at 935.5. Others out of the Oregon West include Sweet Home at No. 11 (595), Stayton at No. 12 (577.5), Sisters at No. 14 (542), Woodburn at No. 15 (500), Cascade at No. 18 (407.5) and Newport at No. 19 (402.5). That’s out of 34 schools in 4A.
With Philomath’s spring sports yet to come, the Warriors appear to have a shot at being in the running to finish in first place. Philomath won the Cup back in 2010-11.
Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express