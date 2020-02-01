Warriors Today: Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Saturday, Feb. 1.

Philomath High’s boys basketball team battled shooting issues and saw an early lead evaporate and turn into a 54-44 loss Friday at Woodburn. Freshman Ty May (17) and junior Michael Lundy (13) combined for 30 of the team’s 44 points.

The loss ended Philomath’s winning streak at seven. The Warriors hadn’t lost since its tournament in late December.

There is now a three-way tie for first place on the first trip through the conference. Cascade, Philomath and Woodburn are all 5-1. The Warriors might have the edge with both Cascade (Feb. 11) and Woodburn (Feb. 25) on the home court in the stretch run. Of course, the team also has to get through the other OWC teams, which isn’t a given with the quality of the conference.

The girls went to 6-0 in the league, 17-0 overall, with a 65-34 victory over Woodburn. Sophomore Sage Kramer had a crazy performance with 40 points on 16 field goals — four of those 3-pointers — and 4 of 6 free throws.

Read full game stories later today when I get them finished and posted on PhilomathExpress.com.

Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

