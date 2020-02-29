Warriors Today: Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Saturday, Feb. 29.
The Philomath High School wrestling team’s performance on the first day of the state championships should be noted as exceptional.
We’re talking about a very young team with two juniors, three sophomores and three freshmen competing in Portland. The two juniors — Issiah Blackburn and Connar Kohn — advanced into the semifinals in the 195-pound weight class.
When I saw the seedings earlier this week, I raised an eyebrow at Kohn heading into the tournament unseeded. Kohn’s record of 36-6 seemed to deserve a better spot on the list and I thought to myself that he’s going to pull of a few “upsets.” Based on his results, he’s proved me correct.
Blackburn and his opponent, Elmira’s Nat Brown, are familiar with one another and have even trained together, so that will be an interesting matchup. Brown just beat Blackburn in the 195-pound championship bout at districts last week with a 7-3 decision.
You have free articles remaining.
Wouldn’t it just be incredible if Blackburn and Kohn both won in the semis and had to wrestle one another in the 195 finale? I wonder if that’s ever happened in PHS wrestling history?
Blaise Pindell, who strikes me as a tactician who often takes matches deep into time on the mat, is still alive in the consolation bracket. He still has a shot at placing as high as third.
Philomath’s Reynece Ryan, a sophomore, lost her first bout but won in consolations to remain in the hunt for third place.
Best of luck to the Warriors on Day 2 up there today.
Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express