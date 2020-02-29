Warriors Today: Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Saturday, Feb. 29.

The Philomath High School wrestling team’s performance on the first day of the state championships should be noted as exceptional.

We’re talking about a very young team with two juniors, three sophomores and three freshmen competing in Portland. The two juniors — Issiah Blackburn and Connar Kohn — advanced into the semifinals in the 195-pound weight class.

When I saw the seedings earlier this week, I raised an eyebrow at Kohn heading into the tournament unseeded. Kohn’s record of 36-6 seemed to deserve a better spot on the list and I thought to myself that he’s going to pull of a few “upsets.” Based on his results, he’s proved me correct.

Blackburn and his opponent, Elmira’s Nat Brown, are familiar with one another and have even trained together, so that will be an interesting matchup. Brown just beat Blackburn in the 195-pound championship bout at districts last week with a 7-3 decision.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wouldn’t it just be incredible if Blackburn and Kohn both won in the semis and had to wrestle one another in the 195 finale? I wonder if that’s ever happened in PHS wrestling history?