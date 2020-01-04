You are the owner of this article.
Warriors Today: Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019

PHS boys basketball: Dillon Olsen

Dillon Olsen looks toward the hoop while Hidden Valley's Morgan Stever defends.

 BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

Hey Warriors fans, today is Saturday, Jan. 4.

Philomath High’s basketball programs showed up big for Friday’s games against Hidden Valley.

In the home game, the boys won by a 72-41 count. Michael Lundy scored 20 points even though he may not be 100% yet following an ankle injury in late December. And Ty May didn’t resemble a freshman much with a 20-point performance of his own. May caused all kinds of trouble inside with not only scoring but grabbing rebounds.

Meanwhile, I expected No. 2 Hidden Valley to give the No. 1 Philomath girls more of a challenge. But the Warriors rolled in a 62-49 victory. Sage Kramer continued to burn the nets with 28 points and Mia Rust finished with 17 — 13 of those in the first quarter alone when Philomath jumped out to a 22-14 lead. The Warriors finished off the home team in the fourth with its transition game.

That’s just a taste of what happened yesterday. I’ll post the game stories later today before heading to Philomath’s home swim meet. I did update this week’s sports gallery right away last night after the boys’ game, so check it out.

Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

Gallery: Philomath Sports (Dec. 29, 2019-Jan. 4, 2020)

Includes photos from girls basketball (Dec. 31) and boys basketball (Jan. 3). Check back for photos from swimming (Jan. 4).

