Warriors Today: Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019

Hey Warriors fans, today is Saturday, Jan. 4.

Philomath High’s basketball programs showed up big for Friday’s games against Hidden Valley.

In the home game, the boys won by a 72-41 count. Michael Lundy scored 20 points even though he may not be 100% yet following an ankle injury in late December. And Ty May didn’t resemble a freshman much with a 20-point performance of his own. May caused all kinds of trouble inside with not only scoring but grabbing rebounds.

Meanwhile, I expected No. 2 Hidden Valley to give the No. 1 Philomath girls more of a challenge. But the Warriors rolled in a 62-49 victory. Sage Kramer continued to burn the nets with 28 points and Mia Rust finished with 17 — 13 of those in the first quarter alone when Philomath jumped out to a 22-14 lead. The Warriors finished off the home team in the fourth with its transition game.

That’s just a taste of what happened yesterday. I’ll post the game stories later today before heading to Philomath’s home swim meet. I did update this week’s sports gallery right away last night after the boys’ game, so check it out.

Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

