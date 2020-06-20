Warriors Today: Saturday, June 20, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hey Warriors fans, today is Saturday, June 20.

Philomath High baseball coach Levi Webber sent out an email Friday with two very exciting words: “Baseball is back!”

Webber said the program plans to begin summer workouts beginning June 29.

“I do not have all of the details ironed out yet as I need to know who all will be participating so I can set groups up as per OSAA directives,” Webber said.

Webber is planning to hold workouts three times per week through July 31, except during Fourth of July week (the first week) when he will scale it back to two. Athletes won’t practice on that Friday, July 3.

“We will split kids into groups of 10 utilizing the field and the fieldhouse to work through skills, drills and into modified intersquads, where social distancing and safe use of equipment can be maintained,” Webber said. “We will be sanitizing dugouts and equipment throughout the workouts to keep risk at a minimum.”

So who will be invited to participate? Webber said the workouts will be opened up to all high school and middle school players.

“If we have enough middle school players, we will run a middle school and high school session each day,” Webber said.