Warriors Today: Saturday, June 27, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Saturday, June 27.

This morning’s ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new tennis courts in Philomath sparked renewed interest in the sport within me — not just to cover as a newspaper reporter but to actually take up the game again.

I loved playing tennis in my younger years. I first played while a freshman in college and it was because of a girl. I signed up for a summer tennis class because my French teacher’s daughter was going to also be playing and I had a crush on her. But even if I never managed to get a date (and I didn’t), I could at least learn more about tennis. I had already been playing racquetball on indoor courts at the local YMCA.

I probably lost more than I won because I rarely was able to get in my first serve. But it didn’t matter much, it was just fun to play. Over the years, I got fatter and less active but I’ve always held on to that tennis racquet. I believe it’s up in the attic.

I would like to get it out (and maybe buy a new one) and take up the game again. My primary physical activity right now is pushing around my kids in a stroller and although I feel good when I reach 10,000 steps each day, I bet some tennis would be even better.