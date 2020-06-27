Warriors Today: Saturday, June 27, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Saturday, June 27.
This morning’s ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new tennis courts in Philomath sparked renewed interest in the sport within me — not just to cover as a newspaper reporter but to actually take up the game again.
I loved playing tennis in my younger years. I first played while a freshman in college and it was because of a girl. I signed up for a summer tennis class because my French teacher’s daughter was going to also be playing and I had a crush on her. But even if I never managed to get a date (and I didn’t), I could at least learn more about tennis. I had already been playing racquetball on indoor courts at the local YMCA.
I probably lost more than I won because I rarely was able to get in my first serve. But it didn’t matter much, it was just fun to play. Over the years, I got fatter and less active but I’ve always held on to that tennis racquet. I believe it’s up in the attic.
I would like to get it out (and maybe buy a new one) and take up the game again. My primary physical activity right now is pushing around my kids in a stroller and although I feel good when I reach 10,000 steps each day, I bet some tennis would be even better.
But I’d better have a few friends with me when I give it a try. They might need to drag me off the court after I pull my quads. That’s one of the problems when I get involved in activities like this. In my mind, I’m still the 155-pound sprinter from high school that likes to rush the net and run down lobs over my head. But my body is different and less forgiving.
Whether or not I ever make it out, the new tennis courts are a great addition to the community. Kudos to all involved from the school district to the city, but especially to that group of locals who never gave up on this project.
I'll be writing a column about the tennis courts, so look for that on Wednesday. And I've uploaded a photo gallery of Saturday's ribbon-cutting that's available online now (to view, go to home page or find a link with this blog).
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
