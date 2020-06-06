Warriors Today: Saturday, June 6, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Saturday, June 6.
Philomath High School coaches did pretty well in the 2019-20 Oregon Athletic Coaches Association awards with Joe Fulton, Ben Silva and Blake Ecker all earning the distinction in their respective sports.
Fulton was named boys cross-country coach of the year. Philomath High’s boys won the 4A state title Nov. 9 in Eugene.
Silva earned the honor for leading the Philomath High girls basketball team to a 24-1 overall record and No. 1 seed into the Class 4A state playoffs. The Warriors were one of eight teams in contention for the state title when the tournament was canceled in March.
Ecker coached the Warrior boys to a 20-4 overall record and No. 2 seed in the state playoffs. Philomath was one of eight teams that was scheduled to battle for the top trophy when the tournament was canceled.
The OACA also recognizes coaches with “Years of Service Awards.” Included on the list for 25 years is Tony Matta, Philomath’s football coach.
There will be no OACA awards banquet this year, however, with the event canceled because of the state’s restrictions. The award winners were announced through a letter sent Thursday to members.
“As we continue to navigate through these difficult times, the OACA would like to say thank you for all the hard work you have put in to making sure your student-athletes are taken care of and reminding them that they have your support,” the OACA’s Rob Younger and Chris Knudsen wrote in its letter to members. “As we continue in this unprecedented time in history, it is important for everyone to do their part. We all need to follow the instructions of the experts so that we may return to ‘normal’ as quickly as possible and not prolong or worsen the situation.”
The letter also identified winners of the 2020 OACA scholarships and the All-Sports Awards (Marist Catholic won in 4A). The National Federation State High School coaching awards for Section 8 and for Oregon were also announced. Woodburn boys soccer coach Leroy Sanchez was among the Section 8 winners.
Congrats to Joe, Ben and Blake and Tony.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
