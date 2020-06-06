Warriors Today: Saturday, June 6, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hey Warriors fans, today is Saturday, June 6.

Philomath High School coaches did pretty well in the 2019-20 Oregon Athletic Coaches Association awards with Joe Fulton, Ben Silva and Blake Ecker all earning the distinction in their respective sports.

Fulton was named boys cross-country coach of the year. Philomath High’s boys won the 4A state title Nov. 9 in Eugene.

Silva earned the honor for leading the Philomath High girls basketball team to a 24-1 overall record and No. 1 seed into the Class 4A state playoffs. The Warriors were one of eight teams in contention for the state title when the tournament was canceled in March.

Ecker coached the Warrior boys to a 20-4 overall record and No. 2 seed in the state playoffs. Philomath was one of eight teams that was scheduled to battle for the top trophy when the tournament was canceled.

The OACA also recognizes coaches with “Years of Service Awards.” Included on the list for 25 years is Tony Matta, Philomath’s football coach.

There will be no OACA awards banquet this year, however, with the event canceled because of the state’s restrictions. The award winners were announced through a letter sent Thursday to members.