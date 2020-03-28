Warriors Today: Saturday, March 28, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Saturday, March 28.

Athletics can mean so much to a young kid.

Along about the time I was in upper elementary school, a lot of my time involved playing sports — everything from baseball to basketball to football to kickball. I spent hours in my bedroom memorizing statistics and sorting baseball cards (don’t laugh, I sold those cards years later to help pay for my last semester of college).

On the wall of my bedroom was a Harlem Globetrotters poster that my babysitter had purchased for me during a memorable evening watching the famous traveling basketball team “play.”

It’s difficult for me to place a value on what those things meant to me at that time in my life. You see, my parents had divorced a couple of years earlier, gotten back together again and would ultimately part ways for good a few years down the road. It wasn’t a lot of fun for a kid caught in the middle during their on-again, off-again relationship.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}