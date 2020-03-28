Warriors Today: Saturday, March 28, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Saturday, March 28.
Athletics can mean so much to a young kid.
Along about the time I was in upper elementary school, a lot of my time involved playing sports — everything from baseball to basketball to football to kickball. I spent hours in my bedroom memorizing statistics and sorting baseball cards (don’t laugh, I sold those cards years later to help pay for my last semester of college).
On the wall of my bedroom was a Harlem Globetrotters poster that my babysitter had purchased for me during a memorable evening watching the famous traveling basketball team “play.”
It’s difficult for me to place a value on what those things meant to me at that time in my life. You see, my parents had divorced a couple of years earlier, gotten back together again and would ultimately part ways for good a few years down the road. It wasn’t a lot of fun for a kid caught in the middle during their on-again, off-again relationship.
Sports helped me get through it, an escape if you will. That’s why when I read about Curly Neal’s death yesterday, it almost brought me to tears. It’s hard to put into words and to be honest, I was surprised at my own reaction, but he was in many ways a childhood hero with the incredible, dazzling feats he could pull off on a basketball court. I guess some of those memories during a difficult stretch in my life came flooding back into my head.
For those who are much younger than myself, Curly Neal was one of the stars with the Harlem Globetrotters during a 22-year run. He died Thursday at the age of 77.
“We have lost one of the most genuine human beings the world has ever known,” Globetrotters general manager Jeff Munn said in a statement on Twitter. “Curly’s basketball skill was unrivaled by most, and his warm heart and huge smile brought joy to families worldwide.”
You have to understand that the Harlem Globetrotters — while they still exist today — was a much bigger deal back when I was a kid in the 1970s. Curly Neal and Meadowlark Lemon were the crowd favorites and they were masters at displaying incredible basketball skills while entertaining the audience with their antics.
Known for his shaved head, wide smile and if I’m remembering correctly, incredible dribbling skills, Neal even appeared in various TV programs from “Gilligan’s Island” to episodes of “Scooby-Doo.” That Globetrotters poster remained on my wall for a long time until it finally fell apart after one of our moves (to give you an idea of how often we moved, I went to 13 different schools during my K-12 education).
Rest in peace, Curly. You gave this kid some great memories.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
