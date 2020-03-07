Warriors Today: Saturday, March 7, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Saturday, March 7.

The day finally arrives. It seems like it’s been so long since the basketball teams have played, but that’s what you get when you win the conference title and skip right ahead to the first round of state. The girls did get in a tune-up game against West Albany but the boys weren’t able to find an opponent willing to play them.

What can we expect on the hardwood today? It’s hard to predict playoff basketball but Philomath will need to approach these games without overconfidence getting in the way. The Warriors girls should be huge favorites to defeat the Pirates. Philomath just has too many weapons with the three-pronged offensive attack of Sage Kramer, Mia Rust and Emma Pankalla, and a defense led by Braedyn McNeely and others. As for the fast break, forget about it.

The Warriors come in with a 23-1 record while Phoenix has a 12-11 mark. If Philomath wins, the Warriors would advance to the quarterfinals and face Cottage Grove, the No. 8 seed, at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Cottage Grove beat Madras, 60-43, Friday night. All of the higher seeds won their games to move on to Forest Grove.

