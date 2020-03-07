Warriors Today: Saturday, March 7, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Saturday, March 7.
The day finally arrives. It seems like it’s been so long since the basketball teams have played, but that’s what you get when you win the conference title and skip right ahead to the first round of state. The girls did get in a tune-up game against West Albany but the boys weren’t able to find an opponent willing to play them.
What can we expect on the hardwood today? It’s hard to predict playoff basketball but Philomath will need to approach these games without overconfidence getting in the way. The Warriors girls should be huge favorites to defeat the Pirates. Philomath just has too many weapons with the three-pronged offensive attack of Sage Kramer, Mia Rust and Emma Pankalla, and a defense led by Braedyn McNeely and others. As for the fast break, forget about it.
The Warriors come in with a 23-1 record while Phoenix has a 12-11 mark. If Philomath wins, the Warriors would advance to the quarterfinals and face Cottage Grove, the No. 8 seed, at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Cottage Grove beat Madras, 60-43, Friday night. All of the higher seeds won their games to move on to Forest Grove.
For the boys, a win also seems likely but the team does hope to execute more effectively on offense. This team’s strength is on defense and that’s a pretty good place to dominate if you want to win games. The Warriors come in at 19-4 with the Pirates at 14-10. Phoenix did just beat Sweet Home by 13 points, an opponent that Philomath lost to on the road during the regular season.
If the offense puts up some points, this one should be over. Michael Lundy, Ty May, Ben Reams, Dylan Edwards, Toby Stueve — they have all proven that they can put up the points. When one’s down, someone else picks it up, that’s one of the keys. Other keys to the game could be the ability to protect a lead in the fourth and hit a decent percentage of free throws.
If the same scheduling format remains the same as past years, the No. 2-seeded Warriors — if they advance of course — would likely play an evening game in the quarterfinals at the state tournament Thursday. Same as the girls, the games will be at Forest Grove.
Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express