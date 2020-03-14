Warriors Today: Saturday, March 14, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Saturday, March 14.

The spring sports have been suspended but assuming that the seasons are going to go on, I’ll write about where Philomath’s baseball team sits in the preseason coaches’ polls that were released within the past few days before the announcement.

Philomath was ranked No. 10 by the coaches in the baseball poll. The Warriors are coming off an 18-11 season where they finished No. 10 in the final OSAA rankings and advanced past the first round of the state playoffs with a 9-3 win over Baker. The season ended in the quarterfinals with a 9-4 loss to eventual runner-up Henley (Banks won the title, 3-1).

Hidden Valley — the team Philomath was to have opened the season with next week — is ranked No. 1. Henley — the second team Philomath was to have played on the same road trip — is ranked No. 2 with La Grande at No. 3 and defending champ Banks at No. 4. The voting was very close with all of those teams receiving first-place votes. Ten coaches voted in the poll.

Rounding out the top 10 were No. 5 North Marion, No. 6 Gladstone, No. 7 Astoria, No. 8 Baker, No. 9 Junction City and No. 10 Philomath.